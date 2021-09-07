3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy on the Dip By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy on the Dip



The latest POWR Ratings updates reveal more than a dozen stocks have been upgraded to A grades. An A grade indicates a stock is a Strong Buy. Conn’s (CONN), Haverty (NYSE:) Furniture Companies (HVT), and Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) are three such stocks recently upgraded to A grades.The average stock ratings are updated once every quarter or so, simply because analyzing quantitative and qualitative factors relating to stocks is time-consuming. However, the POWR Ratings are a bit different. The POWR Ratings consider a wide array of factors for more than 6,000 stocks and ETFs. Perhaps most important is the fact that the POWR Ratings are updated every single day.

Investors willing to put in the work necessary to make money will check the POWR Ratings daily. These ratings are fluid, meaning they have the potential to change based on an extensive review of myriad factors. Check out the updated ratings every day and you really will stand a better chance of making money playing the market.

CONN is a specialty retailer with locations in Texas and Louisiana. Drop on by a Conn’s store in either of these states and you will find home appliances, ranges, washers, dryers, fridges, lawn/gardening products, and even consumer electronics.

