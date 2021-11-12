3 Under the Radar Fintech Stocks to Consider Buying By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. 3 Under the Radar Fintech Stocks to Consider Buying

Donnelley Financial (DFIN), Everi Holdings (NYSE:), and WNS Holdings (NYSE:) are 3 fintech stocks with considerable promise. Fintech is expected to grow at more than an 11% rate over the next decade, and these companies are building great businesses in the space.One of the most exciting growth industries is fintech. Fintech, short for financial technology, is the application of technology to make financial processes easier, more efficient, transparent, faster, and more profitable. These goals are achieved through a variety of software platforms, apps, hardware solutions, and more.

Currently, the fintech market is estimated to be worth $1.05 trillion but will expand at an 11.3% rate over the next few years to reach a size of $2.29 trillion by 2027. This type of size and growth means there will be tremendous opportunities for investors.

Here are 3 under the radar fintech stocks that I believe investors should consider buying: Donnelley Financial (DFIN), Everi Holdings (EVRI), and WNS Holdings (WNS).

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR