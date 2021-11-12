3 Under the Radar Fintech Stocks to Consider Buying By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 Under the Radar Fintech Stocks to Consider Buying



Donnelley Financial (DFIN), Everi Holdings (NYSE:), and WNS Holdings (NYSE:) are 3 fintech stocks with considerable promise. Fintech is expected to grow at more than an 11% rate over the next decade, and these companies are building great businesses in the space.One of the most exciting growth industries is fintech. Fintech, short for financial technology, is the application of technology to make financial processes easier, more efficient, transparent, faster, and more profitable. These goals are achieved through a variety of software platforms, apps, hardware solutions, and more.

Currently, the fintech market is estimated to be worth $1.05 trillion but will expand at an 11.3% rate over the next few years to reach a size of $2.29 trillion by 2027. This type of size and growth means there will be tremendous opportunities for investors.

Here are 3 under the radar fintech stocks that I believe investors should consider buying: Donnelley Financial (DFIN), Everi Holdings (EVRI), and WNS Holdings (WNS).

