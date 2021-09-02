3 Under the Radar 5G Stocks to Buy in September By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 Under the Radar 5G Stocks to Buy in September



The growth of the 5G market has been accelerated by the ‘new normal’ and the fourth industrial revolution. With substantial private and federal investments, the 5G industry is expected to disrupt the tech space in the coming months. Thus, we think lesser-known 5G stocks Keysight Technologies (NYSE:), Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:), and Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) could deliver solid gains. So, let’s discuss these names.Commercial 5G rollouts have already begun in the United States and are expected to transform how the internet is used . The requirement of fast and stable network connectivity for increasing internet-usage-heavy jobs in the ‘new normal’ is driving the uptake of the 5G standard and its equipment.

Furthermore, supportive bipartisan policies to combat the global semiconductor shortage have put the United States at the forefront of the global 5G race. The 5G services market is projected to grow at a 29.4% CAGR to $249.2 billion by 2026.

Given this backdrop, we believe under-the-radar 5G stocks Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS), Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN), and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) are expected to deliver phenomenal gains in the coming months.

Continue reading on StockNews