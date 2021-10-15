3 Top Stocks You Won’t Regret Buying By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 Top Stocks You Won’t Regret Buying



Rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with high inflation and a delay in the passage of a federal infrastructure bill, is fostering volatility in the stock market. As such, we think it could be wise to scoop up the shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:), The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:), and Franklin Covey (FC) because they have the capacity to weather market volatility and deliver exceptional returns based on their stability and fundamental strength. So, let’s examine these names.The U.S. economy achieved a stellar comeback during the first half of this year, driven by solid progress on the vaccination front, accommodative government policies, and strong corporate earnings. However, the recovery is slowing due to the phasing out of policy support and a dip in consumer confidence owing to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Market volatility is on the rise on concerns about heightened inflation and the government’s delay in passing an infrastructure bill. Furthermore, 10-year Treasury yields have increased, making stocks relatively less attractive.

Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to invest in fundamentally strong stocks that can weather the volatility. To that end, Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT), The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT), and Franklin Covey Co. (FC) could be solid bets now.

