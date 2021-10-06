3 Top Performing Energy Stocks in the Month of September By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 Top Performing Energy Stocks in the Month of September



Oil and natural gas prices have rallied significantly over the past few weeks. Moreover, the demand for oil and natural gas could continue to increase with winter approaching. So, top-performing energy stocks from last month, Comstock (CRK), Laredo (LPI), and Camber (CEI), could be good additions to your watchlist.Energy stocks have soared over the past few weeks despite the overall market correcting. This is evident from the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE (NYSE:)) 13.2% gains over the past month compared to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 4.4% loss.

U.S. climbed to their seven-year high in September. In addition, oil prices soared this month, with hitting its highest since 2014 and futures rising to three-year highs. One of the key reasons behind this increase is the controlled output increase by OPEC+. Also, with winter approaching, oil and natural gas prices could continue to rise in the upcoming months.

Given this backdrop, it could be wise to add energy stocks Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:), Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:), and Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) to your watch list because they soared significantly last month.

