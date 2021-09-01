3 Top Healthcare Stocks in Michael Burry’s Portfolio By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. 3 Top Healthcare Stocks in Michael Burry’s Portfolio

Significant investments and innovations are the key growth drivers in the healthcare space. “Big Short” investor Michael Burry has shown a keen interest in the healthcare industry over the past year, making CVS Health (NYSE:), McKesson (MCK), and Cardinal Health (NYSE:) the top three healthcare stocks in his portfolio. We think these stocks could be attractive bets now, considering their growth prospects and stable financials. Read on.The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated development in the healthcare industry, with companies involved in the diagnostic-testing supply chain being major beneficiaries. However, with the pandemic far from over, strong demand for vigorous testing and vaccination along with large-scale government investment in the sector should drive the industry’s growth.

The bullish investor sentiment surrounding this industry is reflected in Big Short investor Michael Burry’s portfolio. The Burry-led Scion Asset Management firm has a $43.8 million stake in CVS Health Corporation (CVS) shares. He has increased his stake in CVS by 32% sequentially in the second quarter of 2021.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:) is a new addition to the portfolio. Burry owned 682,400 shares in MCK at the end of the second quarter of 2021, representing a 6.26% weighting in the portfolio and worth $130 million. The firm also holds $48.9 million worth of shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH), representing 2.35% of the firm’s portfolio.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR