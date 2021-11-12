3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in the Fourth Quarter By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in the Fourth Quarter

While the current, historically high inflation rate is of significant concern to the stock market, a surge in discretionary spending, decline in jobless claims, and estimated strong GDP growth in the fourth quarter should support the performances of the benchmark indexes. Therefore, we think the shares of Sysco (SYY), Robert Half (RHI), and RCI Hospitality (RICK), which possess solid growth attributes, could be ideal bets now. Let’s discuss.All three major U.S. stock market indices closed slightly higher yesterday. And CNBC’s Jim Cramer said that the investors should remain confident in the face of market weakness due to inflation concerns. Also, according to a FactSet report issued on November 5, 2021, analysts project earnings growth of more than 20% in Q4 2021.

Furthermore, the decline in weekly jobless claims to 267,000, an increase in discretionary spending, and the passage of a jumbo infrastructure bill by the U.S. House of Representatives last week have raised investors’ confidence. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound growth stocks now. Investors’ interest in growth stocks is evidenced by the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s (SPYG) 33.7% gains over the past year.

Given this backdrop, Sysco Corporation (NYSE:), Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:), and RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK), which possess solid growth attributes, could be ideal bets now. Analysts expect their earnings could increase significantly in the current quarter and over the next few years.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR