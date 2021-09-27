3 Top Chemicals Stocks for September By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. 3 Top Chemicals Stocks for September

As the chemical industry is expected to keep growing despite supply chain challenges, it could be wise to bet on quality chemical stocks Dow (DOW), ICL Group (ICL), and NewMarket Corporation (NEU). They are well-positioned to soar in the near-term.The chemical industry faced severe difficulties last year due to COVID-19 pandemic-led restrictions. The resurgence of COVID-19 cases and supply chain disruptions continue to impact the industry. However, with increasing vaccinations, the industry is gradually recovering.

With numerous applications of chemical solutions, from helping to preserve and flavor foods, to making soaps and their increasing use in the automobile and construction industry, the industry is expected to grow. According to a Research and Markets report, the global chemicals market is expected to reach $4.30 trillion by 2025.

So, it could be wise to scoop up shares of fundamentally strong chemical companies Dow Inc. (DOW), ICL Group Ltd (ICL), and NewMarket Corporation (NEU). They are expected to keep rallying in upcoming months.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR