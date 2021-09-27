3 Top Chemicals Stocks for September By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 Top Chemicals Stocks for September



As the chemical industry is expected to keep growing despite supply chain challenges, it could be wise to bet on quality chemical stocks Dow (DOW), ICL Group (ICL), and NewMarket Corporation (NEU). They are well-positioned to soar in the near-term.The chemical industry faced severe difficulties last year due to COVID-19 pandemic-led restrictions. The resurgence of COVID-19 cases and supply chain disruptions continue to impact the industry. However, with increasing vaccinations, the industry is gradually recovering.

With numerous applications of chemical solutions, from helping to preserve and flavor foods, to making soaps and their increasing use in the automobile and construction industry, the industry is expected to grow. According to a Research and Markets report, the global chemicals market is expected to reach $4.30 trillion by 2025.

So, it could be wise to scoop up shares of fundamentally strong chemical companies Dow Inc. (DOW), ICL Group Ltd (ICL), and NewMarket Corporation (NEU). They are expected to keep rallying in upcoming months.

Continue reading on StockNews