3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy This Month By StockNews

3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy This Month



Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a buzzword. But, it may be deserving of the hype given the technology’s potential to disrupt various industries. Therefore, fundamentally sound AI stocks Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:), STMicroelectronics (STM), and Belden Inc . (NYSE:) could be solid bets now.Machines are getting closer to humans in terms of learning and thinking. Today, artificial intelligence (AI) can replicate many aspects of human intelligence. Given its potential, AI may be the next big tech phenomenon since enterprise software.

As several industries are adopting AI to automate tasks and processes, the global AI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21% during 2021-2025, with 56% of the growth contributed by North America.

Given the promising prospects of the AI market, fundamentally sound stocks in this space Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), and Belden Inc. (BDC) could be solid additions to one’s portfolio.

