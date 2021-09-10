3 Top Adtech Stocks to Buy Now By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 Top Adtech Stocks to Buy Now



The rising number of internet users and the monetization of online platforms have stimulated increasing demand for online advertising. Google’s decision to defer abolishing third-party cookies is also expected to boost the industry’s growth in the coming months. So, we think that in this scenario adtech stocks Criteo S.A. (CRTO), Tremor International (TRMR), and Perion Network (NASDAQ:) could be solid bets. Let’s evaluate these names more closely.Advertising Technology, or Adtech, has gained prominence since the demand for online advertising skyrocketed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with businesses focusing on digitizing their operations and marketing. This trend will likely continue given the rapid tech integration in virtually all sectors. Digital ad formats are expected to account for two-thirds of total ad sales in 2021. In addition, U.S. advertising revenues are expected to rise 6.4% year-over-year to $240 billion in the current year.

Recently, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:) decided to delay its action on eliminating third-party cookies to 2023, giving adtech companies ample time to devise a solution to deliver privacy-conscious targeted ads.

Given this backdrop, we believe that fundamentally sound adtech companies Criteo S.A. (CRTO), Tremor International Ltd (TRMR), and Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) could be solid bets now.

