3 Things to Watch By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com — Stocks wavered after a disappointing quarter for International Business Machines put pressure on the technology sector. Still, the S&P 500 touched an all-time high intraday and was positive heading into the last few minutes of the trading session.

The and the have stood up as investors absorb comments from corporate executives about supply chain disruptions, rising costs, and labor shortages.

International Business Machines (NYSE:) shares fell 7% after missing estimates because of a decline in orders in its infrastructure business.

It has been a mostly positive earnings season so far, however. And analysts expect the profit of S&P 500 companies to rise 33.7% from a year earlier, Reuters reported, citing Refinitiv data.

Two splashy debuts hit the market on Thursday: WeWork Inc (NYSE:), the flexible office space operator, began trading with a valuation of $9 billion, its stock rising about 10%. It’s been about two years since the company’s ill-fated attempt at an earlier IPO.

And, in the most actively traded stock of the day, Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:) shares jumped nearly 400% after announcing a plan to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, a social media firm backed by former President Donald Trump, who says he’s starting a new platform.

Trump has been kicked off Twitter Inc (NYSE:)and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) and has been trying to find a new social media platform since leaving office.

On the jobs front, weekly data showed the number of people filing new jobless claims last week dropped to another 19-month low.

Travel and leisure stocks have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, and airlines have been trying to bounce back amid a surge in coronavirus cases, labor shortages, and a sluggish rebound in business travel. That said, American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:) reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, and Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:) posted a smaller loss.

Here are three things that could affect markets tomorrow:

1. Schlumberger earnings

Schlumberger NV (NYSE:)will report its third-quarter earnings Friday. The company is expected to report profit per share of 35 cents on revenue of $5.94 billion, according to analysts tracked by Investing.com.

2. Honeywell earnings

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:)’s third-quarter earnings per share are seen coming in at $1.99 and revenue at $8.65 billion.

3. Amex earnings

American Express Company (NYSE:)’ third-quarter revenue is expected to touch $10.54 billion with profit per share coming in at $1.77.