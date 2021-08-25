3 Things to Watch By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com — Stocks continued their climb on Wednesday, fed by gains in semiconductors and banks and putting the and on a path to another record close in the last hour of trading.

There weren’t many negative headlines to dampen stocks, despite ongoing concerns about the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus potentially disrupting the recovery. The S&P reached above 4,500 for the first time.

Investors were looking to later this week, when officials of the Federal Reserve meet in Jackson Hole, Wyo., and could discuss the future of bond buying by the central bank.

Rising U.S. Treasury yields helped financial stocks as banks especially benefit from the extra profit cushion on their loans. Chips and transport stocks also rose.

Here are three things that could affect markets tomorrow:

1. Discount earnings

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:)is expected to announce second-quarter earnings per share of $1.02 on revenue of $6.44 billion, according to analysts tracked by Investing.com. Retailers have beaten expectations in the recent quarter despite difficult comparisons to last year.

2. More retailer earnings

Gap Inc (NYSE:) is seen posting revenue of $4.11 billion and earnings per share of 45 cents for the second quarter. Clothing sellers have seen a boost from the back-to-school and back-to-office trends in the last few weeks. Analysts will be listening for any sign the spread of the Delta variant has put a damper on shopping.

3. Pandemic darling

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:)was a huge winner last year as people were forced to exercise from home because gyms were shut down. The question has been whether it and other pandemic darlings can keep the momentum going. It is seen booking a loss per share of 44 cents on revenue of $923.52 million in its fourth quarter.