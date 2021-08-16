3 Tech Stocks with More Room to Run This Month By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

3 Tech Stocks with More Room to Run This Month



With cases of COVID surging once again, more people are staying at home, or at least considering staying at home more. This is great news for tech stocks, but many have seen their shares rise to sky-high prices. That’s why investors should consider under the radar tech companies such as Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:), Teradata Corporation (NYSE:), and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:).Over the past month, tech stocks have been rising and outperforming the S&P 500. Part of the reason is due to fears over the Delta variant of COVID-19. There has been a significant rise in the number of COVID cases in the U.S., with most of these cases confirmed as the Delta variant. Even as the economic rebound remains intact, the rising cases are cause for concern.

When cases rise, people are less likely to go out, which means investors go back to the technology stocks that performed so well in 2020. While I don’t see a repeat of the lockdowns, I can’t argue with the logic that many technology companies stand to benefit as cases increase. But many tech stocks have already had their prices run high.

That’s why investors should consider more under-the-radar technology companies whose offerings should not only benefit from rising cases but in the long run as well. These are companies with solid business models, robust growth potential, and whose stocks aren’t trading are high multiples. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO), Teradata Corporation (TDC), and Yelp Inc. (YELP) are great examples, which is why I am highlighting them below.

