3 Tech Stocks Trading at Bargain Prices By StockNews

3 Tech Stocks Trading at Bargain Prices



After a continued rally through last year and this year, technology shares seem expensive. That’s why investors should consider technology companies trading at low valuations. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:) Technology Corp. ADR (SIMO) and Box, Inc. (BOX) are three worth a look.After a huge rally in the second half of last year and in 2021, many investors believe that the tech sector is in a bubble. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:) is up 141% since March 23rd of 2020. That is a pretty impressive gain in only nineteen months. Some could argue that high valuation shouldn’t matter as long as earnings keep coming in strong.

In some cases, that may be true. But, there’s no question that some valuations in the sector are flashing warning signs. That’s why investors should consider looking for tech stocks that are trading at bargain prices. Companies that are doing well but are still trading at attractive valuations make for intriguing investments.

That’s because there is a strong chance that these stocks could see further upside. When we add in the power of our POWR Ratings system, the opportunity for upside only increases. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS), Silicon Motion Technology Corp. ADR (SIMO) and Box, Inc. (BOX) are three such tech stocks rated highly by our POWR Ratings system.

