3 Tech Stocks Trading at Bargain Prices By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. 3 Tech Stocks Trading at Bargain Prices

After a continued rally through last year and this year, technology shares seem expensive. That’s why investors should consider technology companies trading at low valuations. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:) Technology Corp. ADR (SIMO) and Box, Inc. (BOX) are three worth a look.After a huge rally in the second half of last year and in 2021, many investors believe that the tech sector is in a bubble. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:) is up 141% since March 23rd of 2020. That is a pretty impressive gain in only nineteen months. Some could argue that high valuation shouldn’t matter as long as earnings keep coming in strong.

In some cases, that may be true. But, there’s no question that some valuations in the sector are flashing warning signs. That’s why investors should consider looking for tech stocks that are trading at bargain prices. Companies that are doing well but are still trading at attractive valuations make for intriguing investments.

That’s because there is a strong chance that these stocks could see further upside. When we add in the power of our POWR Ratings system, the opportunity for upside only increases. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS), Silicon Motion Technology Corp. ADR (SIMO) and Box, Inc. (BOX) are three such tech stocks rated highly by our POWR Ratings system.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR