3 Stocks Under $100 to Buy and Hold Forever By StockNews

3 Stocks Under $100 to Buy and Hold Forever



While the last couple years has led to the rise of the active retail trader, there are still many long-term investors who prefer to buy and hold stocks for extended periods of time. A great strategy for them is to consider companies with sustainable business models that are Buy-rated and priced under $100, which can include Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:), BHP Group Ltd. (NYSE:), and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:).While some investors like to manage their portfolios actively, others prefer to buy stocks for the long term. This means holding onto stocks for as long as thirty years to even forever. However, you can’t just hold any stock forever. Plenty of companies seem like a great bet one year, only to plummet the next. The types of stocks that you can hold forever must have sustainable business models, they should be leaders in their fields, and have long reputations as strong companies. They should also be growing and have solid balance sheets.

With the market continuing to hit new heights, many of the share prices of these companies are in the hundreds or even thousands. This makes it hard for investors with limited capital to purchase large quantities of shares.

However, there are still top companies that you can hold forever trading below $100. And while $100 is definitely not considered a low-priced stock, it is nowhere near the prices of companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ:) and Tesla (NASDAQ:). When you combine that price level with the power of our POWR Ratings system, you get great long-term picks such as Coca-Cola Company (KO), BHP Group Ltd. (BHP), and Pfizer Inc. (PFE).

