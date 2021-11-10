3 Stocks to Buy to Profit as the Travel Industry Rebounds By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 Stocks to Buy to Profit as the Travel Industry Rebounds



After a severe setback last year and earlier this year, the travel industry is showing signs of returning to normal operations as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues and travel restrictions are lifted worldwide. So, we think it could be wise to bet now on fundamentally strong travel-related stocks Expedia (NASDAQ:), Trivago (TRVG), and Travelzoo (TZOO). So, let’s examine these names.The travel industry was among the worst-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic last year because people were locked inside their homes for the better part of the year. However, as more people are vaccinated, and social distancing norms are relaxed, the travel industry is now showing signs of recovery.

Investors’ interest in the travel industry is evident in the ETFMG Travel Tech ETF’s (AWAY) 8.3% returns over the past three months. And, according to a survey by McKinsey, travel is the second most desired activity by its survey participants. Furthermore, on November 8, the United States ended a pandemic travel ban that had been in place for more than a year and a half.

Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to scoop up quality travel-related stocks Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE), Trivago N.V. (TRVG), and Travelzoo (TZOO) to capitalize on the industry’s recovery.

Continue reading on StockNews