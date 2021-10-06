3 Stocks That Could Bounce Back in the Fourth Quarter By StockNews

Despite concerns surrounding the Fed tapering asset purchases, many analysts expect stocks to continue making new highs after a turbulent period in September. Thus, fundamentally sound stocks Smith & Nephew (SNN), DaVita (NYSE:), and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:) could witness a rebound in the near term.The three major stock market indexes witnessed a broad rally during Tuesday’s regular session. Investor optimism surrounding the better-than-expected manufacturing reading and strong business sentiment as COVID-19 cases continue to decline might have triggered the rebound after a downtrend in September. Although the market could continue to be volatile in October amid worries surrounding the Fed’s potential tapering of its bond-buying program in the near term, analysts expect the concluding quarter of the year to be favorable for stocks.

CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall believes that while October had previously witnessed higher volatility as compared to the averages of the other 11 months, this year, the fourth quarter is likely to record a “higher-than-average return.” Moreover, the upcoming earnings season could be a positive catalyst for the stock market, with expected earnings growth and surprises boosting investor sentiment.

Amid this environment, fundamentally strong stocks Smith & Nephew plc (SNN), DaVita Inc . (DVA), and Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX), which have dipped over the past month, are well-positioned to regain their momentum soon. So, these stocks could be solid bets now.

