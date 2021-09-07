Home Business 3 Stocks in Cathie Wood’s ARK Genomic Revolution Fund that Wall Street...

3 Stocks in Cathie Wood’s ARK Genomic Revolution Fund that Wall Street Loves By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters 3 Stocks in Cathie Wood’s ARK Genomic Revolution Fund that Wall Street Loves

The genomics industry is progressing rapidly due to its technology integration and disruptive innovations over the past few years. Renowned investor Cathie Wood has been betting big on the genomics industry, with significant stakes in Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:), CareDx (NASDAQ:), and Berkeley Lights (BLI). Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to rally by more than 40% in price in the near term. So, let’s discuss these names.Renowned investor Cathie Wood has been a strong advocate of genomics having the potential to be one of the biggest disruptive trends in the coming months after electric vehicles (EVs). As the founder and manager of the world’s largest actively traded ETF company, Ark Investment Services, Wood entered the limelight by generating big gains from her investments in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:).

Her genomics-focused Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) has a substantial stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT), CareDx, Inc (CDNA), and Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI). As of September 3, ARKG held 4,743,667 shares of ADPT, representing a 2.1% weighting in the portfolio. CDNA is one of ARKG’s top 10 holdings, representing 3.1% of the portfolio, while BLI represents 1.5%.

Given the industry’s solid growth prospects, Wall Street analysts are bullish on Cathie Wood’s top holdings—ADPT, CDNA, and BLI.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©