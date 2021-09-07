3 Stocks in Cathie Wood’s ARK Genomic Revolution Fund that Wall Street Loves By StockNews

© Reuters 3 Stocks in Cathie Wood’s ARK Genomic Revolution Fund that Wall Street Loves



The genomics industry is progressing rapidly due to its technology integration and disruptive innovations over the past few years. Renowned investor Cathie Wood has been betting big on the genomics industry, with significant stakes in Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:), CareDx (NASDAQ:), and Berkeley Lights (BLI). Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to rally by more than 40% in price in the near term. So, let’s discuss these names.Renowned investor Cathie Wood has been a strong advocate of genomics having the potential to be one of the biggest disruptive trends in the coming months after electric vehicles (EVs). As the founder and manager of the world’s largest actively traded ETF company, Ark Investment Services, Wood entered the limelight by generating big gains from her investments in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:).

Her genomics-focused Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) has a substantial stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT), CareDx, Inc (CDNA), and Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI). As of September 3, ARKG held 4,743,667 shares of ADPT, representing a 2.1% weighting in the portfolio. CDNA is one of ARKG’s top 10 holdings, representing 3.1% of the portfolio, while BLI represents 1.5%.

Given the industry’s solid growth prospects, Wall Street analysts are bullish on Cathie Wood’s top holdings—ADPT, CDNA, and BLI.

Continue reading on StockNews