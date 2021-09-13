3 Software Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 110% By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 Software Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 110%



Because the remote working trend and digital transformation are expected to continue driving the software industry’s growth, we think it could be wise to add quality software stocks Yalla Group (YALA), NeoGames (NGMS), and Viant Technology (DSP) to one’s watch list. Wall Street analysts expect these names to rally by more than 110% in price in the near term. Read on.The software industry has grown by leaps and bounds, especially since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with significant progress on the vaccination front this year, the need to work remotely and the ongoing digitalization of almost every industry have increased the demand for advanced software. Furthermore, consistent innovations by software companies are expanding the industry’s relevance.

According to Statista, software market revenue is expected to hit $581.18 billion this year. Moreover, the sector’s revenue is expected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR over the next five years to $823.71 billion by 2026. Investors’ interest in software stocks is evident in the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF’s (XSW) 6.1% gains over the past three months.

Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to add quality software stocks Yalla Group Limited (YALA), NeoGames S.A. (NGMS), and Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) to one’s watch list. Wall Street analysts expect them to rally by more than 110% in price in the coming months.

