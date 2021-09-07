3 Small-Cap Stocks That Could Soar by 40% or Higher According to Wall Street By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 Small-Cap Stocks That Could Soar by 40% or Higher According to Wall Street



While concerns over rising inflation and resurgence of COVID-19 cases are keeping the stock market volatile, the major stock market indexes are hovering near their all-time highs on several positive factors. As the low-interest-rate environment is not expected to change anytime soon, quality small-cap stocks Harmony Biosciences (HRMY), Tupperware (NYSE:), and Thryv (THRY) should deliver solid returns in the upcoming months. Wall Street analysts expect these three stocks to rally by more than 40% in the near term.The resurgence of the COVID-19 cases and high inflation has worried investors about the pace of the global economic recovery. In addition, consumer confidence fell to a six-month low in August. However, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that high inflation is ‘temporary.’ The major stock market indexes rallied over the past week on the Fed’s dovish comments related to its tapering activities.

In addition, the economy has witnessed a substantial decline in the unemployment rate recently. Against this backdrop, the prospects for small-cap stocks look promising.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY), Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP), and Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY) have gained significantly over the past few months and have plenty of upsides left given the favorable backdrop. Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to rally by more than 40% in the near term. So, it could be wise to bet on them now.

Continue reading on StockNews