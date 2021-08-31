3 Small Cap Stocks Not Worth the Risk By StockNews

Matilda Colman
Although the stock market indices are quite strong, there are some reasons to be worried about the economic outlook. Consumer spending has flat-lined as stimulus checks expire, and they face increased inflationary pressures.

Additionally, the Fed has a more hawkish bias, while many companies will face tough comps on a year-over-year basis. The POWR Ratings can help you navigate this tricky situation.

These ratings are updated daily to reflect the quantitative and qualitative merits of publicly traded companies. Let’s shift the spotlight to three stocks recently downgraded in the POWR Ratings. Those stocks are Cuentas (CUEN), Document Security Systems (DSS), and IMV (IMV).

