3 Shockingly Cheap Tech Stocks By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. 3 Shockingly Cheap Tech Stocks

The growing reliance on the technology industry as businesses accelerate their digital transformation efforts and increase the adoption of advanced technologies should help tech stocks continue advancing. Given its strong growth potential and surging investor optimism surrounding the industry, we think prominent tech stocks Ericsson (BS:) (ERIC), HP (HPQ), ASE Technology (ASX), which are currently trading at affordable prices, are solid picks now. Read on.The technology industry has been experiencing a solid year backed by widespread 5G deployment, rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, and accelerating digital transformation. In addition, as organizations worldwide adopt hybrid working models and boost their cloud-driven capabilities, the tech industry has been gaining steam.

Investor optimism over the tech industry’s prospects is evident in the iShares Global Tech ETF’s (IXN) 12.1% returns over the past three months versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 7.7% gains. Substantial IT spending, growing demand for semiconductors, and increasing dependency on advanced technology solutions should bolster the tech industry’s growth.

Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:), HP Inc. (NYSE:), ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:). They each look significantly undervalued at their current price levels.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR