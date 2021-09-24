3 Shipping Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally More Than 60% By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
26
© Reuters. 3 Shipping Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally More Than 60%

Even though COVID-19 pandemic restrictions hit the shipping industry hard, it is expected to grow significantly in the near term thanks to the increasing demand for raw materials from reopening industrial activities around the globe. So, we think it could be wise to add shipping stocks International Seaways (NYSE:), Globus Maritime (GLBS), and Performance Shipping (PSHG) to one’s watch list now. Wall Street analysts expect them to rally more than 60% in price in the near term. Read on.
COVID-19 pandemic restrictions led to a shortage of shipping containers and soaring freight costs due to a demand-supply imbalance. In addition, Chinese authorities’ intervention in commodities trading continues to affect the shipping industry.

However, according to a SpendEdge report, the container shipping industry is expected to grow at a 3.53% CAGR through 2024. Moreover, the Baltic Exchange Dry Index (BDI) rose 2% to 4,651 yesterday, its highest level since November 2009. With the increasing demand for commodities, the shipping industry is expected to grow significantly in the coming months.

Against this backdrop, we think it could be wise to add shipping stocks International Seaways, Inc. (INSW), Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS), and Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) to one’s watchlist now. Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to rally more than 60% in price in the near term.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR