3 Recent IPOs Still Worth Buying By StockNews

3 Recent IPOs Still Worth Buying



Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:), Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO), and McAfee Corporation (MCFE) are three examples of stocks that IPO’d in the past 12 months that are commonly overlooked simply because the IPO euphoria is fading. The fact that each of these stocks has a B POWR rating grade makes them that much more intriguing.IPOs generate a lot of hype in their first few weeks of trading but then are often forgotten. However, these shares can have more upside especially if institutional investors are building positions in them.

These inflows are often balanced by insiders selling as lockup periods expire. But, buying into these periods can be great opportunities especially with high-quality companies.

OAS has been in business since ’07. Based in Houston, TX, OAS is an independent explorer for oil and . OAS’s assets are mainly centered in the Montana and North Dakota sections of the Willison Basin. The company’s aggregate leasehold position in this space is about 500,000 net acres.

