3 reasons why Terra (LUNA) price hit a new all-time high By Cointelegraph

Protocol upgrades are one of the biggest drivers of momentum because they show developers’ dedication to fixing bugs, incorporating user requests and adding new features that make the protocol competitive and shore up the token’s value.
One project that has seen its token price rally to a new all-time high following the launch of a highly anticipated upgrade is (LUNA), a blockchain protocol that uses fiat-pegged stablecoins like TerrUSD (UST) to create a global payments system.
