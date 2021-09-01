3 reasons why Polkadot could be the next altcoin to hit a new all-time high By Cointelegraph

Layer-one smart contract platforms increased their market share throughout August after the network London hard fork did little to solve the major issues of high transaction fees and network congestion.
One top 10 protocol that has been gaining momentum but whose native coin, DOT, has yet to experience a significant price breakout to new highs like some of its competitors is Polkadot, a multichain protocol focused on facilitating the creation of cross-chain bridges between separate blockchain networks.
