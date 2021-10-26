3 reasons why Harmony (ONE) rallied to a new all-time high By Cointelegraph

One protocol that has recently seen its token price rally following the release of an ecosystem development grant is Harmony (ONE), a blockchain protocol focused on improving scalability between networks. The project uses cross-sharded contracts and a cross-chain infrastructure between multiple blockchains including (BTC), (ETH), (DOT) and the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Ecosystem development funds have become one of the latest market-moving trends in the crypto sector and protocols with large treasuries have discovered that reward and incentive programs are one of the best ways to attract new users and protocols to a project.

