3 reasons why Curve (CRV) price is trending toward a new 1-year high By Cointelegraph

This week cryptocurrency traders turned their focus to the pack of dog-themed meme tokens as altcoins like and (DOGE) saw a surge in volume which resulted in SHIB hitting a new all-time high and the remaining Dogecoin clones booking some juicy gains.
Traders are now debating whether the launch of the first (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) kicked off the next leg of the bull market or if meme-tokens rallying is a top signal.
