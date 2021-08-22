3 reasons why Avalanche (AVAX) price is up 200% this month By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Layer-one blockchain networks like (BTC) and (ETH) form the foundation of the cryptocurrency ecosystem and enable smart contract functionality that has allowed the creation of new industries like decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible tokens (NFT).
Avalanche (AVAX) is a relatively new layer-one solution that has recently seen a significant increase in price and adoption as the dominant smart-contract platform, Ethereum, continues to struggle with high transaction costs and slower processing times compared with its competitors.
