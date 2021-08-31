3 reasons why a Bitcoin ETF approval will be a game changer for BTC price By Cointelegraph

Some financial experts believe that the price of cryptocurrencies is solely driven by investors’ speculation, and in the past few years detractors have suggested that fixed income instruments like treasury bills have no relation to do with digital assets. This point of view is fairly accurate because, at this time, most investors from the asset class are not allowed to invest in (BTC) and altcoins.
Public pension funds, retirement plans, fixed income and most non-leverage equity and multimarket mutual funds can only invest in certain asset classes. These limits arise from the fund class regulation, the fund’s own bylaws, and the administrator’s risk assessment.
