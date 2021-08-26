3 Real Estate Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by 30% or More By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. 3 Real Estate Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by 30% or More



Given the continuing low-interest-rate environment, more people are seeking to upgrade their living spaces. This trend should help the real estate industry continue benefiting from rising demand. So, we think it could be wise to investigate real estate stocks Zillow Group (NASDAQ:) (Z), KE Holdings (BEKE), and Doma Holdings (DOMA). Wall Street analysts expect these three stocks to rally in the coming months. Read on.The Federal Reserve recently hinted at raising interest rates as soon as early 2023. The central bank also indicated that it might consider reducing its asset purchases before the end of the year. Nevertheless, the real estate market has remained red-hot amid the low-interest-rate environment. In addition, people’s desire to move to bigger and better living and remote-working spaces is driving the rise in demand.

With its passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure package on August 10, the Senate has now turned to a $3.5 trillion measure that could include more extensive investments in housing and changes to zoning policies. According to a Research and Markets report, the global real estate market is expected to grow at an 8% CAGR from 2020 – 2025.

Given this favorable backdrop, Wall Street analysts expect real estate stocks Zillow Group, Inc. (Z), KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), and Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) to rally by more than 30% in price in the near term. So, we think it could be wise to add them to one’s watch list now.

Continue reading on StockNews