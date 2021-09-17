3 Popular Robinhood Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio This Month By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 Popular Robinhood Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio This Month



Robinhood (NASDAQ:), the zero-commission trading app, has gained much popularity over the past year. As an attractive platform for millennials and Gen Z traders, the stocks traded or listed on this platform are considered the most popular. Therefore, we think fundamentally sound Robinhood stocks Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Walmart (NYSE:), and The Coca-Cola (KO), which are listed on the platform, could be good additions to one’s portfolio now.The Robinhood trading platform has become very popular since last year, especially with Gen Z traders, due to its zero-commission trading services. It is currently one of the biggest trading platforms in the United States. The company’s total net revenues increased 131% year-over-year to $565 million in the second quarter of 2021. Also, Robinhood reported a 109% surge in monthly active users versus the same period last year to 21.3 million. .

Because most Robinhood users are millennials and Gen Z traders, the stocks traded or listed on this platform are considered popular.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Walmart Inc. (WMT), and The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:) are currently on the Robinhood top 100 list. Considering their dominant market shares and strong fundamentals, we think these stocks could be solid additions to one’s portfolio now.

