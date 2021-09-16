3 Pharmaceutical Stocks Under $10 to Buy in September By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
3 Pharmaceutical Stocks Under $10 to Buy in September

The pharmaceutical industry’s increased focus on developing better treatments for many of today’s most complex diseases should help it to grow for the foreseeable future. However, because highly priced pharma stocks are susceptible to anticipated market volatility in the near term, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:), Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX), and Kamada (NASDAQ:). These names are currently trading at affordable prices. Let’s discuss.According to ReportLinker, the global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market size is expected to grow at an 8.6% CAGR to $162.69 billion by 2026. However, because the stock market is expected to remain volatile in the near term on concerns over the impact of rising COVID-19 cases on the economic recovery, pharma stocks trading at high valuations could witness a pullback in the near term.

So, we think it could be wise to bet now on fundamentally sound stocks Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX), Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX), and Kamada Ltd . (KMDA), which are currently trading below $10.

