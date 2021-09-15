3 Must-Own Stocks in the Industrial Sector By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 Must-Own Stocks in the Industrial Sector



The industrial sector has managed a solid rebound from pandemic-driven lows thanks to substantial government stimulus checks, accelerating vaccine rollouts, and economic recovery. And, given surging investor optimism surrounding the industry, we think prominent stocks in this space Heidrick & Struggles (HSII), Heritage-Crystal (HCCI), and Mistras Group (NYSE:) are poised to soar further in price. So read on for an explanation.The forced shutdowns of businesses and supply chain disruptions hit the industrial sector hard last year. But it has regained momentum this year thanks to a decent uptick in demand for logistic, manufacturing, non-residential, and business outsourcing services. In addition, a rapid economic recovery, increased external demand, substantial fiscal stimulus, and widespread COVID-19 vaccinations should allow the sector to deliver impressive returns in the coming months.

Investor optimism surrounding the industrial sector’s prospects is evident in the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 15.5% returns year-to-date.

Industrial stocks Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII), Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:), and Mistras Group, Inc. (MG) have been generating solid momentum lately. And we think their strong fundamentals and growth potential should help these stocks continue advancing in price.

Continue reading on StockNews