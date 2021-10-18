3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Large-Cap Potential By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Large-Cap Potential



Large-cap stocks get all the attention, but investors would be wise to also consider adding mid-cap stocks to their portfolios. Not only do they offer higher growth potential, but they also can help diversify a portfolio. That’s why investors should take a look at highly rated mid-cap growth stocks such as Omnicell , Inc. (NASDAQ:), Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:), and PVH Corp. (NYSE:).Most investors are more familiar with large-cap companies, which have a market cap of $10 billion or more, than mid or small-cap companies. A mid-cap company has a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion, and a small-cap company has a market cap under $2 billion. So, it would make sense that the larger companies get more media coverage and investor attention than their smaller peers.

But investors should consider adding smaller companies to their portfolios, especially for diversification reasons. While small-cap companies typically offer the most growth potential, they also come with more risk. Mid-cap stocks, on the other hand, still offer great growth potential but with less risk. Mid-cap stocks are in the middle of their growth curve, and many even see their market capitalization rise due to profit growth and higher share prices.

The trick is to find mid-cap stocks with solid business and robust growth potential. That’s why I ran a search for mid-cap stocks in our proprietary POWR Ratings system that have an overall Buy rating and a Growth Grade of A. Three of the top stocks on this screen, Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL), Alkermes PLC (ALKS), and PVH Corp. (PVH), are seeing strong business growth, which is why investors should take a look.

