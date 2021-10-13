3 Micro-Cap Tech Stocks to Put on Your Watchlist By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 Micro-Cap Tech Stocks to Put on Your Watchlist



Because the demand for advanced technology solutions is expected to continue rising with the ongoing digital transformation in almost every industry, we think it could be wise to add fundamentally strong micro-cap tech stocks Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:), Issuer Direct (NYSE:), and Socket Mobile (SCKT) to one’s watchlist. Read on for details on why.The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 340 points on October 4 due to a sell-off in large technology companies led by Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:), which declined by more than 5%. Nevertheless, an anticipated stellar third-quarter earnings season could drive tech stocks higher.

Moreover, the demand for advanced technology-based products and services has increased dramatically amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and continues to rise thanks to the continuing digital transformation and remote work trend. According to a Forrester report, U.S. tech spending is expected to grow by 6% in 2021 and 6.8% in 2022. This bodes well for tech stocks.

So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality micro-cap tech stocks Computer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG), Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR), and Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT). These companies are expected to generate significant returns in the coming months based on their promising product portfolios and continuing innovations.

