3 Meme Stocks Under $10 Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 20% By StockNews

3 Meme Stocks Under $10 Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 20%

Matilda Colman
Popularity on social media, high short interest, and momentum are the key features of most meme stocks. While betting on meme stocks is risky because it is challenging to identify optimal entry points, we think it could be worth watching low-priced meme stocks DiDi Global (DIDI), TAL Education (TAL), and Progenity (PROG). Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to rally by more than 20% in the near term. Read on.The meme stock craze, which started with the unprecedented short squeeze of GameStop Corporation (NYSE:) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:) earlier this year, has entered a new phase, with retail stock traders targeting fewer names than before.

With most meme stocks traded earlier this year falling significantly from their high price levels, retail traders’ interest in such speculative stocks has declined considerably of late. This is partly due to the practical difficulty in pinpointing correct entry points in these stocks, which makes investing in them very risky.

Nevertheless, we think it could be worth watching recent meme stocks DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI), TAL Education Group (NYSE:), and Progenity, Inc. (PROG) because Wall Street analysts expect these below $10 stocks to rally by more than 20% in price in the near term.

