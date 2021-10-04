3 International Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. 3 International Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

The last few weeks have been more volatile than usual as investors have been dealing with an array of concerns, including inflation, debt in China and the debt ceiling debate here at home. That’s why investors should consider diversifying their portfolios. Buy-rated international tech stocks such as Nokia Corp. ADR (NYSE:), Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:) Technology Corp. ADR (SIMO) and SAP SE (DE:) ADS (SAP) would be strong additions to a portfolio.The market has experienced increased volatility over the last few weeks. Investors are still nervous about COVID and inflation, plus new issues including the debt ceiling debate and a possibility of an Evergrande default in China. At times like these, investors may look to lower their risk profile.

One way to do that is to invest in lower-risk stocks, but another option is reducing risk by diversifying your portfolio in general. A great way to do that is by investing in stocks from outside the United States. While there is some performance overlap between domestic and international stocks, they aren’t totally correlated.

For instance, I measured the correlation between the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA), which measures the international stock market. EFA is 85% correlated to SPY. But if you’re picking individual stocks, that correlation goes down even more.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR