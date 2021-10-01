3 International Growth Stocks With Even More Upside By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 International Growth Stocks With Even More Upside



Amid the severe market volatility in the United States, it could be wise to invest in quality international stocks to dodge the volatility in the domestic stock market. Global stocks Weibo (NASDAQ:), Shoprite (SRGHY), and Fuwei (FFHL) could be solid additions to your portfolio, given their solid growth attributes.In September, U.S. consumer confidence slumped to a seven-month low due to the continued resurgence of COVID-19 cases and concerns surrounding high inflation. In addition, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expressed worries over inflation and said that the central bank could soon reduce its large-scale purchases of government-backed bonds. The Fed also indicated that it might raise interest rates in 2022.

Considering the domestic market volatility and economic uncertainty, international stocks with solid growth attributes could be wise bets now. According to an OECD report, the global economic recovery remains strong, helped by government and central bank support and progress in vaccination.

So, it could be wise to diversify your portfolio by adding a few high-quality international growth stocks such as Weibo Corporation (WB), Shoprite Holdings Limited (SRGHY), and Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (FFHL). They have solid growth attributes and are expected to continue gaining in the near term.

