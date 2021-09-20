3 High-Yield Telecom Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 in 2021 By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 High-Yield Telecom Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 in 2021



The telecom industry is expected to continue growing in the near term as the 5G rollout continues. So, we think it could be wise to add high-yield telecom stocks BCE (NYSE:), Telefónica (TEF), and Lumen Technologies (LUMN) to one’s portfolio now. These stocks have outperformed the S&P 500’s returns so far this year and could continue to do so in the near term. Let’s discuss.The demand for telecommunication services increased amid the COVID-19 pandemic as most companies adopted remote working structures. Investors’ interest in telecom stocks has remained high this year, as is evidenced by the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) and the iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF’s (IYZ) 15.6% and 11.4% respective gains year-to-date.

Furthermore, the telecom industry is expected to continue growing as the 5G rollout accelerates. According to a Research and Market report, the global telecom market is expected to grow at a 6% CAGR between 2021 – 2025.

Therefore, we think it could be wise to add high-yield telecom stocks BCE Inc . (BCE), Telefónica, S.A. (TEF), and Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) to one’s portfolio . These three stocks have also outperformed the S&P 500’s 18.1% returns so far this year.

