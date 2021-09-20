3 High-Yield Telecom Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 in 2021 By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. 3 High-Yield Telecom Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 in 2021

The telecom industry is expected to continue growing in the near term as the 5G rollout continues. So, we think it could be wise to add high-yield telecom stocks BCE (NYSE:), Telefónica (TEF), and Lumen Technologies (LUMN) to one’s portfolio now. These stocks have outperformed the S&P 500’s returns so far this year and could continue to do so in the near term. Let’s discuss.The demand for telecommunication services increased amid the COVID-19 pandemic as most companies adopted remote working structures. Investors’ interest in telecom stocks has remained high this year, as is evidenced by the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) and the iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF’s (IYZ) 15.6% and 11.4% respective gains year-to-date.

Furthermore, the telecom industry is expected to continue growing as the 5G rollout accelerates. According to a Research and Market report, the global telecom market is expected to grow at a 6% CAGR between 2021 – 2025.

Therefore, we think it could be wise to add high-yield telecom stocks BCE Inc . (BCE), Telefónica, S.A. (TEF), and Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) to one’s portfolio . These three stocks have also outperformed the S&P 500’s 18.1% returns so far this year.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR