3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks with More Than 30% Upside By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks with More Than 30% Upside



With the Federal Reserve’s tapering of its bond buying still not clearly in sight, and interest rates remaining at near-zero levels, dividend payouts are approaching pre-pandemic highs. Given this, we think that high dividend-yielding stocks BP plc. (LON: (NYSE:)), British American Tobacco (NYSE:), and Petrobras (PBR) could be good bets now. So, let’s examine these names.The Fed’s anticipated bond tapering is still shrouded with uncertainty, and interest rates are still at near-zero levels. Ten-year Treasury yields have fallen to 1.32% as investors rush to bonds, driven by uncertainties surrounding the equity markets.

Meanwhile, equity dividend payouts have increased substantially in the second quarter and are expected to hit $1.39 trillion in 2021. Thus, amid the declining Treasury yields and heightened stock market volatility with the COVID-19 Delta variant threatening the economic recovery, high dividend-yielding stocks with reliable dividend-paying history could be ideal bets.

We believe BP p.l.c. (BP), British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) could be wise additions to one’s portfolio now for a steady stream of income.

Continue reading on StockNews