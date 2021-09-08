3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Double By StockNews

Because analysts are still cleaving to the possibility of a market correction in the near term, high-yielding dividend stocks should attract retail investors’ attention. As such, Wall Street analysts expect dividend-paying stocks, Siemens (SIEGY (BA:)), National CineMedia (NCMI), and FedNat (FNHC) to double in price soon. Let’s discuss.Dividend stocks have been the go-to option for income investors amid the Fed’s continuing low-interest-rate policy. Despite the solid economic comeback, analysts are still holding out the possibility of a market correction soon based on overvaluation.
According to a Reuters poll of analysts, the rally in global stocks is likely to be over soon, and a correction can be expected by year’s end. Also, Miller Tabak chief market strategist Matt Maley views a market correction as almost “obvious.”
Amid the threat of a rolling market correction and rising COVID-19 cases, Wall Street analysts predict high-yielding dividend stocks Siemens AG (OTC:), National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI), and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:) will double in price the near term.
