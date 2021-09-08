3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Double By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Double

Because analysts are still cleaving to the possibility of a market correction in the near term, high-yielding dividend stocks should attract retail investors’ attention. As such, Wall Street analysts expect dividend-paying stocks, Siemens (SIEGY (BA:)), National CineMedia (NCMI), and FedNat (FNHC) to double in price soon. Let’s discuss.Dividend stocks have been the go-to option for income investors amid the Fed’s continuing low-interest-rate policy. Despite the solid economic comeback, analysts are still holding out the possibility of a market correction soon based on overvaluation.

According to a Reuters poll of analysts, the rally in global stocks is likely to be over soon, and a correction can be expected by year’s end. Also, Miller Tabak chief market strategist Matt Maley views a market correction as almost “obvious.”

Amid the threat of a rolling market correction and rising COVID-19 cases, Wall Street analysts predict high-yielding dividend stocks Siemens AG (OTC:), National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI), and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:) will double in price the near term.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR