3 High Growth Stocks That are Better Than Bitcoin By StockNews

3 High Growth Stocks That are Better Than Bitcoin



While many investors are excited about the prospects of , the high volatility of the cryptocurrency may make some investors hesitant. On the other hand, high growth stocks such as ArcelorMittal (NYSE:), Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:), and ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) offer the potential for strong gains with more reasonable volatility.When we started the year, it was cyclical stocks that were all the rage. Why not? The economy was bouncing back, and companies that thrive in that type of environment saw their share prices rise. However, growth stocks have come back in favor over the past few weeks. In fact, the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) is up 14.9% since October 4th. That compares extremely favorably to the S&P 500’s 8.9% gain.

Bitcoin has also gotten investors’ attention this year as it has reached new record highs. But Bitcoin is also more volatile than many growth stocks. Looking at its price, Bitcoin peaked earlier this year at $63,229.04 in April, only to fall to $29,796.15 in July.

That’s a pretty significant drop. While the cryptocurrency managed to rebound and hit new highs, that kind of volatility is best suited for a side trading account, not your primary portfolio. If you’re looking for the potential for strong performance but with a reasonable amount of volatility, then high growth stocks such as ArcelorMittal (MT), Ovintiv Inc. (OVV), and ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) are the way to go.

