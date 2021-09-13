3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy at a Reasonable Price By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy at a Reasonable Price



Even with growth stocks falling last week, investors are still pouring money into companies with strong growth potential. When you add in a value component, you get the best of both worlds. That’s why investors should consider growth at a reasonable price stocks such as Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:), ManpowerGroup (NYSE:), AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:).Even with last week’s fall in prices, growth stocks have been the better-performing stocks over the past month. We saw strong year-over-year growth from many companies that reported second results. While this type of growth is unlikely to maintain at its current pace, many companies are still expected to see strong growth over the next few quarters.

However, investors need to be mindful of heightened valuations which is why they should consider a GARP strategy. GARP stands for growth at a reasonable price. This strategy entails investing in stocks that have the potential for growth and trading at discount prices. These stocks can offer quick profits over the near term.

To find GARP stocks with near-term potential, I ran a screen using our POWR Ratings system to find stocks with an overall rating of Buy or Strong Buy, a Growth Grade of A or B, a Value Grade of A or B, and a five year expected EPS growth rate of 20% or higher. I narrowed down that list to three stocks I feel have the best prospects, which include Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK), ManpowerGroup (MAN), AutoNation, Inc. (AN).

