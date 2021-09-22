3 Growth Stocks to Own for The Long Term By StockNews

The recovery of the U.S. economy from its COVID-19 pandemic-led slump has been dizzying. Moreover, proposed infrastructure and supplementary spending bills are expected, if passed, to inject trillions of dollars into the economy, providing a major boost. Therefore, we think growth stocks QUALCOMM (QCOM), DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:), and Atkore (ATKR) could be solid long-term bets. Let’s examine these names.The U.S. economy has demonstrated a remarkable recovery from its pandemic-led recession, with the total size of the economy now surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 6.6% in the second quarter of 2021, reflecting the economy’s sturdiness.
In addition, President Biden is confident that the Congress will approve a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a supplementary spending bill, as Democrats seek to inject nearly $5 trillion into the economy. If approved, the bill, with provisions for investment in several sectors, should boost the economy.
Thus, we think the shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY), and Atkore Inc. (ATKR), which possess solid growth attributes, could gain substantially in the long run.
