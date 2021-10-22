3 Gold Miners to Consider Buying on the Dip By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 Gold Miners to Consider Buying on the Dip



We are seeing a big move in gold off the lows as growth forecasts continue declining, while inflation remains stubbornly high. Gold miners such as SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:), Pretium Resources (NYSE:), and Yamana Gold (NYSE:) offer the most upside.Three Gold Miners To Buy On Dips

After a brutal year for the precious metals space, we’re finally seeing some signs of life, with the Gold Miners Index (GDX (NYSE:)) up over 10% thus far this month. This strong recovery is not surprising given that we saw miners trading at their most attractive valuation levels in years last month, with many producers trading at deep discounts to their net asset value. However, valuations across the space are still very compelling despite the recent rally, suggesting that any sharp pullbacks should present low-risk buying opportunities. In this update, we’ll look at three of the highest-quality names that are worth keeping at the top of one’s shopping list:

(Source: TC2000.com)

