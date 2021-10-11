3 Fertilizer Stocks Booming with Rising Food Prices By StockNews

Matilda Colman
As food prices continue to rise due to supply chain constraints and low agricultural output, the fertilizer industry should benefit. So, we think it could be wise to bet now on fundamentally sound fertilizer stocks Nutrien (NYSE:), The Mosaic Company (NYSE:), and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:). Let’s discuss.Supply chain disruptions, transportation issues, labor shortages, and the negative impact of climate change on agricultural output continue to drive food prices higher. According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) monthly Food Price Index, global food prices rose nearly 33% in September 2021 compared to the year-ago period.

Furthermore, rising population and dietary shifts are expected to increase food demand, helping the fertilizer industry grow. According to a Global Market Insights report, the fertilizer market is expected to grow at a 2.4% CAGR from 2021 to 2027.

So, we think it could be wise to scoop up the shares of fundamentally strong fertilizer stocks Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), The Mosaic Company (MOS), and Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI). They are expected to generate significant returns in the coming months.

