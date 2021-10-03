3 factors that can send Ethereum price to 100% gains in Q4 By Cointelegraph

Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH), has the potential to double its market valuation in the coming months, thanks to a confluence of supportive technical and fundamental indicators.

Ether’s price soared by more than 9% on Oct. 1 to hit nearly $3,300 for the first time in 10 days. Its gains surfaced primarily in the wake of a price rebound across all the top cryptocurrencies, including (BTC), which gained 9.5% to hit $48,000, its highest level in 10 days.

vs. daily price chart. Source: TradingView
Total ETH staked in 2.0 smart contract. Source: CryptoQuant
Ether reserves across all crypto exchanges. Source: CryptoQuant
ETH/USD daily price chart featuring cup and handle pattern. Source: TradingView