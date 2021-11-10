3 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Have Soared More Than 13% in November By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Have Soared More Than 13% in November

With countries worldwide setting goals to phase out fossil fuel-powered vehicles, the electric vehicle (EV) industry is set to grow rapidly. Against this backdrop, EV stocks Lucid Group (LCID), Fisker (FSR), and Volcon (VLCN) could be good additions to one’s watchlist because they have soared in price month-to-date. So, read on for a closer look at these names.Increasing climate change concerns and forthcoming government policies to phase out fossil-powered vehicles are expected to drive the electric vehicle (EV) industry’s growth. According to a Deloitte report, EV sales are expected to grow more than 12-fold to 31.10 million vehicles by 2030.

According to a Pew Research Center survey earlier this year, 7% of U.S. adults said they currently have an electric or hybrid vehicle, and 39% said they were very or somewhat likely to seriously consider buying an electric vehicle the next time they’re in the market for new wheels. Strong investor interest in the EV industry is evident in the KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF’s (KARS) and the SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF’s (HAIL) 15.3% and 12.8% returns, respectively, over the past month.

So, we think it could be wise to add EV stocks Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID), Fisker Inc. (FSR), and Volcon, Inc. (VLCN) to one’s watch list now. They have each advanced more than 13% in price this month.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR