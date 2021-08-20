3 Easy Ways to Profit From the Delta COVID Surge: Part 2 By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. 3 Easy Ways to Profit From the Delta COVID Surge: Part 2



Today’s article features the SPY and is the 2nd installment of “3 Easy Ways to Profit From the Delta COVID Surge.” Continue reading for all the details.In part one of this series, we covered two very easy ways to avoid costly mistakes with your retirement portfolio.

Now let’s look at the best way to directly profit from the COVID surge.

Take Advantage Of Short-Term Market Insanity

This is why I ignore 12-month price targets from analysts.

Continue reading on StockNews